Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit April 2025 – Check Amount, Payment Dates

The Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit is very important for people driving a Hyundai or Kia’s car. The primary concerns about the security features of both Kia and Hyundai Cars are the main subject of filing a class action lawsuit against the companies.

Some defects in models render them very susceptible to theft, and a lawsuit has been filed. Customers are expected to receive compensation from the company when they issue it.

Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit 2025

In New York, the theft of cars has been increasing drastically due to some models’ inadequate security systems, which has sparked privacy and security concerns among people. The complaints have been filed mainly focused on the models that came into the market in 2011 and are especially susceptible to theft.

To receive the settlement amount as compensation, claimants have to fulfil the eligibility criteria of the Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit available on the website.

Kia-Hyundai Class Action Settlement Overview

Authority Hyundai & Kia / Settlement Administrator Program Name Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit 2025 Country USA Total Amount Up to $3375 Final Court Approval July 15, 2025 Beneficiaries Kia/Hyundai owners Category Government Aid Official Website https://hyundaitheftsettlement.com/

Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit 2025 Complete Details

KIA and HYUNDAI are in trouble over the lack of proper security features in some of their vehicle models, especially those rolled out in 2011. As much as they have enjoyed good sales, powered by good looks and price, the cars have come under fire for being vulnerable to theft by criminals with essential tools such as USB cables or screwdrivers.

Such weakness has seen a surge in thefts and user complaints, particularly in regions such as New York. Viral social media clips showing the thefts added to the controversy, leading to legal action and safety and reliability concerns among prospective buyers.

Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit Payment Schedule

The filing period for the Kia-Hyundai settlement opened in January 2025, with notification letters going out to class members in March. A July 15, 2025, final approval hearing is planned. When approved, the $3,375 settlement will be paid out.

Up to $300 is available for anti-theft device purchases, including steering wheel locks or glass breakage alarms, to eligible vehicle owners if their vehicles can’t accept the software update.

They can receive a maximum of $250 in compensation if they have factory-installed steering locks. All compensation is contingent on the court’s approval of the settlement.

Who can File a Claim for the Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit

There are some eligibility requirements of the department that citizens need to fulfil to receive the settlement given below:

Along with the vehicle registered under the District of Columbia, the update is accessible in all 50 states of the United States.

However, these settlements are not applicable because Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands are now authorised to register.

For the purchase of equipment like glass breakage alarms or steering wheel locks, claimants will receive $300 from the authorities.

Vehicles with installed steering locks are eligible for an extra payment of $250 in compensation.

Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit Eligible Vehicles

We have shared the table below, giving information about the vehicles and the year:

Year Range Car Model 2011–2021 Kia Forte 2021–2022 Kia K5 2011–2020 Kia Optima 2012–2021 Kia Rio 2011–2021 Kia Sedona 2021–2022 Kia Seltos 2011–2022 Kia Sorento 2020–2022 Kia Soul 2011–2022 Kia Sportage

Easy Breakdown of Kia-Hyundai Settlement Benefits

A settlement consists of monetary compensation as well as software updates.

Not all class members qualify for the software upgrade.

Compensation depends on the nature of the theft or loss.

Qualifying theft victims could lose up to 60% of the car’s value.

Up to $3,375 for vehicle damage or lost personal items is paid.

Increased insurance premiums and a $375 deductible will be paid.

$250 is given for towing, fines, and transportation.

$250 is also paid back for lost income and daycare during the upgrade.

How to Claim Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit

To learn about the claim process of the Kia-Hyundai Class Action Lawsuit, one must understand the points given below:

Visit the official website of the Hyundai Theft Settlement, i.e. https://hyundaitheftsettlement.com/, disclose your VIN and submit.

Now, access the claim form, fill it out with the necessary details, and attach all requested documents related to the vehicle.

Before submitting the claim, carefully check that all the details entered are correct and accurate.

After submitting, wait for authorities to start the claim process; after final approval from the court, one will receive the payment.

